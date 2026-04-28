Lamine Yamal in doubt for the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup after Barcelona medical staff’s opinion

Alarm bells were raised once the injury to Lamine Yamal became known, especially as it was initially believed to be nothing serious; however, from a position within his club, Barcelona, and part of the medical staff, they would prefer not to take risks with Spain in the 2026 World Cup to ensure his long-term health. For now, everything seems to indicate that he will arrive in time to play in the tournament.

According to Sport, there was a meeting this Monday with elite physiotherapists Raul Martinez and Fernando Galan. Both play a key role: they have worked as physiotherapists for the RFEF and currently collaborate with Barca; the topic of Lamine Yamal was addressed.

It was made clear that the club has its absolute priority to properly manage the forward recovery, especially due to the high risk of relapse that exists with this type of injury. The idea is not to rush timelines and to take care of every detail to avoid any setback that could compromise his condition in the medium and long term.

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Matches Yamal could miss

According to the same report, Barca does not want to force his return under any circumstances. They understand within the club that he will be on Luis De la Fuente’s list for the World Cup, but if necessary, they would not see it as a problem if he misses some of the opening matches of the tournament to avoid risks, to be fully available in the most demanding stage.

Lamine Yamal moments after his injury.

Thus, it could be that he does not play against Cabo Verde on June 15 in Spain‘s debut at the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, nor against Saudi Arabia on June 21. He could be at full fitness for the match against Uruguay, which could decide the top spot in the group, and then approach the knockout rounds with guarantees.

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It is worth noting that this comes from a club position, but surely, within the team, there is that dilemma of trusting the group stage without having their best player and expecting the rest of the team to step up and secure qualification, or using the player from the start with that key piece in the system, but risking a relapse of the injury.

What happened to Lamine Yamal?

The winger suffered a significant hamstring injury in the left leg in a LaLiga match against Celta del Vigo after scoring a penalty. In the 40th minute, Barcelona were awarded a penalty kick, and Yamal wasted no time stepping up to the spot. While he successfully beat the Celta goalkeeper to give his side the lead, he was seen grimacing and clutching his left foot immediately after the strike.