Barcelona won't give up in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's goalscoring machine Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar is expected to leave the Bundesliga giants next summer and the Catalans look keen on landing him.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and Barcelona president Joan Laporta have agreed that Barca will sign the striker if they can afford him at the end of the season.

But Haaland, 21, is one of the most coveted players on Earth at the moment and his departure from Dortmund won't be cheap. Meanwhile, Barcelona are still battling with a financial crisis that threatens their hopes of making any expensive signing. However, the report explains why this move could be possible.

Report: Mino Raiola agrees with Laporta that Haaland will join Barcelona if they can afford him

Raiola and Laporta have reportedly met last month in Turin and shortly after that meeting they made a pact about Haaland's future. If Barcelona raise the funds to afford the move, the Norwegian will make the switch to Camp Nou, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Apparently, Raiola would give priority to Laporta because of their great relationship, which explains why this transfer rumor is still alive despite Barcelona's financial woes. But that wouldn't be the only reason.

Haaland is reportedly not interested in joining Real Madrid if Kylian Mbappe is also on his way there, which is why the possibility of being the main star at Camp Nou could be more appealing for the striker.

This is how Barcelona expect to attract Erling Haaland

Meanwhile, even though Barcelona are going through a financial and identity crisis, Joan Laporta is hopeful that the club will get back on track fast and sees Haaland as the necessary addition to take Barca back where it belongs.

The Cules have already begun the mission of returning to prominence by appointing Xavi Hernandez and making an effort to land Spanish sensation Ferran Torres from Manchester City. That is just the beginning for Laporta, who apparently expects Haaland to become the face Barcelona for the next decade, which will hopefully be one to remember.

However, it won't be easy as Barcelona are not only in severe debt but they must also comply with La Liga's salary cap. From now on, they'll have nearly six months to free up space, get rid of expensive contracts, sell players, and raise funds to keep the Haaland dream alive.