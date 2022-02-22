Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick for Barcelona last time out and we saw his trademark flip celebration again. Here, find out why he celebrates his goals like Real Madrid and Mexico legend Hugo Sanchez did.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got off to a great start to life in Barcelona. His days in the ostracism at Arsenal seem to be way behind him, the Gabonese is now enjoying his stint at the Camp Nou and has already scored his first goals as a Cule.

On Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 LaLiga, Auba bagged a hat-trick to help his side claim a 4-1 victory at Estadio Mestalla, a stadium that sits well for the striker as he previously scored there with the Gunners as well.

Aubameyang celebrated his goals with the iconic front flip that we've seen many times when he played in the Premier League and the Bundesliga. However, it surprised many people that he repeated that celebration at Barca given that Hugo Sanchez, a legend of bitter rivals Real Madrid, used to celebrate like that too.

Here's why Aubameyang does the flip celebration like Hugo Sanchez

Aubameyang explained many years ago how Hugo Sanchez inspired him to do this kind of celebration. "As a child I saw Hugo Sanchez on television celebrating goals like that. I thought it was incredible and I wanted to do it," Aubameyang said in 2015, per the Bundesliga official website.

A year later, the forward told L'Equipe he became an admirer of the Mexican legend because of his grandfather, who watched Real Madrid's games when Sanchez played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aubameyang and the infamous promise that he would play for Real Madrid

Aubameyang also said he once promised his grandfather he would play for Real Madrid at some point. Many believed that statement suggested Auba and his family supported Los Blancos, but he cleared the air on this matter when he joined Barcelona. “My family is from Ávila [city in Spain] and my grandfather was a huge fan of Atlético Madrid, that’s why I said that one day I would play for Real [Madrid]."