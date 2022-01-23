Barcelona have already been planning their roster for the next term, and they have set their eyes on a swap deal involving struggling goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and a player of Paris Saint-Germain.

Considering their unfortunate and disappointing 2021-22 season, Barcelona have already begun putting up a team for next season. The Blaugrana are ready to cut ties with Ousmane Dembele during the winter transfer window after it was established that the Frenchman wouldn't accept their final renewal offer.

They have also added two new players this month, one being veteran defender Dani Alves. At the beginning of the year, Ferran Torres left Manchester City and moved to Camp Nou in a transfer worth €55 million. In order for the Spanish forward to be registered in La Liga, Samuel Umititi agreed to extend his contract and take a pay cut.

Coach Xavi Hernadez reportedly wants his side to continue working on creating a perfect combination of experience and youth. As a result, the club's director of sport, Mateu Alemany has been analyzing the finest possibilities on the market for the summer.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen-Donnarumma exchange idea

One particular idea that Barcelona have been studying is a possible swap deal concerning goalkeepers Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain. The latter's agent Mino Raiola is rumored to be proposing a goalie trade between his client and Blaugrana's stop-stopper, Catalan publications El Nacional and Sport suggest.

In what sounds like an intriguing proposal for dealing with the goalkeeper's problem, Italy's Euro 2020 hero would move to Camp Nou, while the Germany international, who has suffered a serious dip in form, would go in the other direction. Ter Stegen, who turns 30 in April, has struggled to repeat the performances that once made him one of the best goalkeepers in the world, after undergoing knee surgery last summer.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Donnarumma opted against signing a new deal with Serie A giants, Milan, and instead moved to the Parc des Princes as a free agent. He had anticipated having a secure starting spot at his new club, but three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Keylor Navas has shown to be a tough opponent. Thus, he has only started nine games for Pochettino's team, with the Costarican receiving the nod 12 times. Donnarumma has already expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation in public, and if nothing changes, he may leave next summer.