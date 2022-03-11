Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui will be a free agent this summer, as his contract with the Eredivisie club is set to expire in June. Barcelona have reportedly shown serious interest in his services, and it is being said that they have tabled in a mammoth salary offer to the 24-year-old.

Noussair Mazraoui's contract with Ajax expires in the summer, and he appears ready to depart. Having established himself as one of the best players in his position in the Dutch Eredivise, the Moroccan international has played an important role recently for the Amsterdam outfit.

The 24-year-old defender is said to have a long list of suitors from all around the continent. He has featured in 28 games for Erik ten Hag's side this season, appearing in all competitions and contributing to five goals and four assists.

The Morocco international will be available on a free transfer in the summer and it is very likely that he would aim to take the next step in his career. In fact, it has been a long time since Barcelona have been following him and could soon look to snatch the player in order to beat the competition.

Mazraoui would earn €5 million if he were to join Barcelona

In light of Sergiño Dest's and Sergi Roberto's uncertain futures, Barcelona have been searching for a replacement for the right-sided fullback position. In addition, they will be in need of a successor for Dani Alves after 2023 when the Brazilian is expected to retire.

The Catalan giants have already proposed Mazraoui a contract offer worth €5 million per season in an attempt to persuade him to arrive at Camp Nou, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed. They have tabled in the bid and are now waiting for the final answer from the player and his entourage.

Despite the fact that the Blaugrana have their eyes set on the Moroccan right-back, they will have to battle the fierce competition of Bundesliga leaders Bayern who are also keeping tabs on the player. Romano has added that the Bavarians will determine whether or not to make an offer for him after the club's CEO Oliver Kahn spoke with agent Mino Raiola about his client.