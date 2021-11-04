Philippe Coutinho has never lived up to expectations in Barcelona and his future could be somewhere else in the near future. According to reports, the Brazilian playmaker could make a shocking return to the Premier League, but not to Liverpool.

When Barcelona splashed nearly $150 million for Philippe Coutinho early in 2018, it didn't seem like a crazy move. He was one of the best players in the Premier League as he had a terrific run of form at Liverpool.

But, as we all know, things haven't turned out as expected neither for Los Cules nor for the Brazilian star. Coutinho struggled to carry his excellent performances from Anfield to Camp Nou and it wasn't a matter of time for him to get back to his best.

With Ronald Koeman gone, Coutinho may have ran out of opportunities with El Blaugrana, as the club intends to get rid of him. And, according to reports, there's a Premier League club that might be interested in landing him.

Report: Coutinho could return to the Premier League as Barcelona don't want him anymore

It's been nearly four years and Coutinho has barely shown glimpses of the player he used to be at Anfield. Koeman used to support him but injuries caught up with the midfielder and, now that the Dutchman is no longer at the helm, his future would no longer be in Barcelona.

According to Sport, Coutinho wouldn't have much room neither with Barca interim manager Sergi Barjuan nor with Xavi Hernandez, who is favorite to take over at Camp Nou. So, the club intends to sell him soon, and Newcastle could be his next destination.

The English side will have a financial boost for the upcoming transfer windows and it wouldn't be a problem for them to afford his arrival, which would be way cheaper than the fee Barca paid in 2018.

But, according to the report, the Spanish giants would even accept a loan with obligation to buy. Whether it's Newcastle or other club, what looks quite clear is that Barcelona want to offload Coutinho by all means.