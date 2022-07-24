Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted at a future return to Camp Nou for Lionel Messi by saying that his time with the club is not yet over. Here, find out when that could happen.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated his desire for Lionel Messi to finish his career at the Camp Nou. The Argentinian great is now in the last season of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Due to the prohibitive cost of renewing Messi's contract in La Liga, the Blaugrana were unable to keep him until the conclusion of his previous contract last summer, ending his 21-year stint in Catalonia. The renowned forward eventually signed with the Parisians but has not replicated his previous success there.

the 35-year-old won the league championship with the team now led by Christophe Galtier in his first season at the Parc des Princes, which was also his first season outside of Spain. Now. Laporta has expressed his optimism that Messi's time with Barca is not finished despite the fact that the Argentine striker only has 12 months remaining on the two-year agreement he signed in the French capital.

When might Messi don Barcelona's shirt again?

"Messi has been everything, for Barca he has possibly been the best player in history, the most efficient, only comparable to Johan Cruyff in the history of Barcelona. But it had to happen one day, we had to make a decision as a consequence of the legacy [financial trouble] we had received [from predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu].

“I believe, I hope and I wish that Messi’s chapter at Barcelona isn’t finished. I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this chapter is always open, and that it hasn’t been closed, and that it has a more splendid ending than the one he had.

“Am I indebted to him? Morally, as the president of Barcelona, I think I did what I had to do. But also as Barcelona president and on a personal level, I think I’m indebted to him," Laporta told ESPN.

As per Catalan newspaper Sport, Xavi has reportedly approached Laporta about acquiring Messi after his current deal with PSG ends in 2023. Because of his close friendship with the Argentina international, the Spanish boss is certain that the player's return will benefit the Catalan club financially and on the field. The ultimate goal is for Messi to retire while wearing the Blaugrana uniform again.