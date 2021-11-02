Argentine striker Sergio 'Kun' Aguero suffered another setback early in his new chapter at Barcelona as the club confirmed he will be out for three months after the cardiac arrythmia he suffered on Saturday.

Barcelona: Sergio Kun Aguero to be out for at least three months, club confirms

Sergio 'Kun' Aguero joined Barcelona aiming to get back to his best and team up with Lionel Messi. Unfortunately, none of that has happened so far as the Argentine striker had a tough start to life at Camp Nou.

Shortly after making a long-awaited debut with Los Cules and only in his second start, the soccer world was in shock on Saturday when Aguero seemed to have chest discomfort and trouble to breath normally. During the 1-1 draw with Alaves, he left the field before halftime.

Just a few hours later, reports claimed he suffered a cardiac arrythmia, and it seemed like a matter of time before fans knew exactly how long he would be on the sidelines. On Monday, Barcelona confirmed Aguero will miss at least three months of action.

"Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process," Barcelona's statement read.

When it seemed like Aguero was finally getting back on track after two seasons hampered by injuries, now he has to deal with a bigger issue that continues to prevent him from having the playing time he expects.

Hopefully, the next few months will help him to get better and overcome the scary episode he suffered last weekend. In the meantime, Barcelona will have to try to improve while the Argentine star faces his recovery process.