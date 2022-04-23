Catalan club officials are looking to bolster their attacking options, and they had already identified Robert Lewandowski as a potential recruit. However, in the event that Bayern do not let him leave, the Blaugrana have singled out his alternative - his name is not Erling Haaland, though.

Barcelona intend to add a striker, a right-winger, a right defender, and a left-back during this year's busy summer transfer window. For the attacking position, in particular, the Blaugrana are looking to make a big name acquisition in June.

This group's main focus for a long period of time has been Borussia Dortmund's ace, Erling Haaland. Because the 21-year-old Norway international would cost roughly €300 million over the next five years, they have decided to abandon the track.

In addition, Bundesliga leaders Bayern will do their utmost to make the sale of Robert Lewandowski very difficult for Xavi Hernandez's side. Furthermore, the 33-year-old Polish striker is seeking a long-term contract with whichever club he joins with in the future.

Barcelona identify Robert Lewandowski's alternative in case they fail to sign him

The Catalan giants are willing to splash out the money to bring in the iconic striker and sign him to a three-year deal. However, it has been rumored that if a deal for the Pole falls through, Barcelona would want to sign Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, suggests the Spanish newspaper Sport.

After being announced as the Red Devils' manager for the next season, Erik ten Hag is anticipated to supervise a significant roster change. United might give him up to €300 million in the hopes of regaining their Premier League leadership position with him.

Rashford, whose talent and adaptability Xavi Hernandez is said to recognize, is one among those who are anticipated to go. It's unclear whether the Ten Hag would agree to renew the England international's contract once it expires in 2023, even if the club has the option to do so.

It has been a frustrating season for the Manchester-born forward, who has tallied just four goals in 23 Premier League outings. Because of injury and has scored only five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this year.