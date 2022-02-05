Barcelona play against Atletico Madrid at the Matchweek 23 of the 2021-22 La Liga. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Probable lineups for the Matchweek 23 in the 2021-22 La Liga

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet in a game for the Matchweek 23 of the 2021-22 La Liga. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on February 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM (ET). El home team quiere hacer las cosas bien. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga potential lineups.

Barcelona are in a good form, it is not the best situation for them, but at least the team has a positive record with 9-8-4 overall in La Liga's table. Barcelona's offense is good with an average of 1.52 goals per game.

Atletico Madrid are one spot higher than Barcelona in the standings at 10-6-5 overall, despite head coach Diego Simeone's boring game, his strategy continues to work for the team. Atletico Madrid recently ended a losing streak of two consecutive weeks.

Barcelona probable lineup

Aubameyang is one of Barcelona's new weapons to try to improve the team's offensive attack this season. Perhaps he is not the most suitable due to his irregular numbers in his old Arsenal team.

Barcelona won a recent game against Alaves 1-0 on the road in what was a tough game for the Barcelona defense. But that victory was good for the team since the previous two weeks were consecutive losses.

This is the likely Barcelona’s lineup for this game: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, L de Jong, Gavi.

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

Atletico Madrid have not lost a game in La Liga since the game against Granada 1-2 in what was a pending game of Matchweek 9. That was the first losing streak of the season for Simeone and his boys.

The second losing streak of the season was recent and highlighted the defensive weakness of Atletico Madrid who are allowing 1.24 goals per game. Two consecutive defeats against Athletic Club and against Real Sociedad, although outside La Liga's tournament.

This is the likely Atletico Madrid’s lineup for this game: Oblak; Wass, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Carrasco, De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Correa, Suarez.