Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are putting the NFL on notice about one of the Kansas City Chiefs' best offensive players.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have set the bar even higher for 2024 as they aim to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the first three-peat in NFL history. But of course, the head coach and quarterback are not alone on this mission.

And while the front office has made some interesting additions in the offseason, the Chiefs are also relying on in-house talent to try and go one step further this year. In fact, both Reid and Mahomes have high expectations for Rashee Rice.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach let everyone know the second-year wide receiver has made big steps and expects him to develop even more throughout the campaign.

“He catches it and gets himself upfield. He’s tough, plays physical. At the same time, he’s a willing blocker. He’s really developed his game in all areas. He’ll keep growing,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mahomes echoed Reid’s comments, warning that Rice will be even more dangerous as the season advances: “I think as the season goes on, you’re going to see the full arsenal of routes that he can run. He can do it all.”

Mahomes, Chiefs hoping Rashee Rice builds on impressive rookie year

Selected with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Rice made an immediate impact with the Chiefs. In fact, the SMU product was the most productive player on Kansas City’s WR room last year.

While he led the team on receiving touchdowns with seven, Rice finished only behind Travis Kelce (984) on receiving yards (938). Additionally, he set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie (26) en route to Super Bowl LVIII victory.

The Pennsylvania native’s impactful rookie season immediately made him one of Mahomes’ most reliable targets, and it looks like both the quarterback and the coach expect even more from him in his second year.

