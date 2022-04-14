Barcelona will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt today, April 14, 2022, in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find the time of this UEL Leg 1 soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
This will be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, no side is a favorite in head-to-head duels. Both Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to claim a triumph in their lone previous game so far, as it ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on April 7, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021/2022 Quarterfinals First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again to determine the Semi-Finalist.
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time of the game
- Argentina: 4:00 PM
- Brazil: 4:00 PM
- United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)
- Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)
- Mexico: 1:00 PM
- UK: 8:00 PM
- Germany: 9:00 PM
- France: 9:00 PM
- Portugal: 8:00 PM
- Italy: 9:00 PM
- Spain: 9:00 PM
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
- Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
- Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, TV Cultura
- United States: Fubo TV (Free Trial), Paramount + (Free Trial), Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA
- Canada: DAZN
- Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App
- UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra, BTSport.com
- Germany: Servus TV, RTL, RTL+
- France: RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct
- Portugal: Eleven Sports 2, Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
- Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253
- Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones