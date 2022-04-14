Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt will clash off today at Camp Nou in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt today, April 14, 2022, in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find the time of this UEL Leg 1 soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, no side is a favorite in head-to-head duels. Both Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to claim a triumph in their lone previous game so far, as it ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 7, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021/2022 Quarterfinals First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again to determine the Semi-Finalist.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online