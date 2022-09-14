After a tough loss in the Champions League, Barcelona will host Elche in Matchday 6 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Barcelona vs Elche: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 La Liga in the US

Barcelona and Elche face off as part of Matchday 6 in 2022-2023 La Liga. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream free the game. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Last Tuesday, Barcelona got a reality check against Bayern Munich with a 2-0 loss in the 2022-2023 Champions League group stage. Still, the first half of the game in Germany might be a great sign of hope for Xavi’s team. Pedri and Robert Lewandowski had at least three massive goal opportunities which probably would have changed the outcome. Now, Barcelona have to bounce back and a modest rival like Elche is a good chance to keep fighting for the top spot in 2022-2023 La Liga with Real Madrid. At the moment, Barcelona have 13 points after four victories and a draw.

On the other side, Elche know their real target this season is to avoid relegation. Right now, manager Francisco Rodriguez is in the hot seat with just one point after five games. Barcelona is a huge favorite to win this match and Elche should be content trying to rescue at least a draw from Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Elche: Date

Barcelona will host Elche on Matchday 6 of 2022-2023 La Liga on Saturday, September 17 at 10:15 AM (ET). The game will be played at Camp Nou stadium.

Barcelona vs Elche: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Elche in the US

Barcelona against Elche, one of the most lopsided games of Matchday 6 in 2022-2023 La Liga, will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN+.