Video: Lionel Messi completes brace to reach 23 goals on the season vs DC United

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi found the net twice against D.C. United in MLS play.

Inter Miami, who opened with a 2-0 lead in the first half against D.C. United in MLS, extended their advantage early in the second half through Lionel Messi’s third goal.

The goal came following a great play in the box by Suarez, who provided the assist with a pass to the middle, allowing Leo Messi to step in and finish cleanly.

Luis Suarez to Messi 👏 MLS best 22 goals for Messi. https://t.co/GMvGvKdxYm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

Advertisement

Messi’s stunning brace

Messi completed his brace following a great team play by Inter Miami, who have performed at a high level while extending their lead to 4-0 with this goal by Messi.

The move ended with Suarez letting the ball pass through, allowing Messi to gather the ball at the edge of the box, dummy the defense, and weave past everyone before finishing in front of goal and placing it low to the goalkeeper’s left post. The strike brought him to his 23rd goal in MLS this season.

Messi magic 🪄 Two goals for the World Cup Champion. https://t.co/PMA1l5tyZk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

Advertisement

Developing story…