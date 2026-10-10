Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly expected to return to Portugal national team despite latest provisional suspension

Despite being provisionally suspended, a recent report suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Portuguese national team in the near future.

In recent hours, news broke that Cristiano Ronaldo had been provisionally suspended by Portugal following his latest incident at training camp. However, a recent report from insider Fabrizio Romano has given fans hope, suggesting that CR7 could return for the November FIFA international break.

“Cristiano Ronaldo expected to return with Portugal national team already in November, says FPF president,” Romano revealed on X. The testimony comes from Pedro Proença himself, who understands Ronaldo’s importance and knows that the team needs him back as soon as possible.

“The Federation, the coach, all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break”, says Pedro Proença. “Cristiano is also willing to return. He’s the best of all time”.

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Portugal November’s fixture

Portugal have a double-header lined up for the final matchdays of the UEFA Nations League group stage in November 2026. First, they’ll host Denmark at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, November 14, aiming to replicate their previous victory over the Danes.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Just three days later, on Tuesday, November 17, they’ll head to Cardiff City Stadium to wrap up Group D against Wales. Both fixtures will be crucial as Jorge Jesus’ squad looks to lock down top spot in the group and secure its ticket to the Nations League finals.

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Portugal still need CR7

Even with world-class talent like Rafael Leão providing explosive pace on the wing and Gonçalo Ramos offering a modern center-forward profile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on the Portuguese national team remains unparalleled. As the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with an astonishing 146 goals in over 230 appearances for Portugal, CR7 brings an unmatched big-stage aura, clutch penalty-box instincts, and relentless winning mentality that no young star can replicate overnight.

While Leão and Ramos represent the future of the attack, Portugal still turns to Ronaldo in crucial moments because his sheer presence demands extra defensive attention, creates space for everyone around him, and provides the lethal finishing touch that transforms promising talent into silver-level team success.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the national team in November.

to the national team in November. Pedro Proença stated that the Federation, coach, and teammates want Ronaldo back.

Portugal will host Denmark on November 14, 2026 at Braga.