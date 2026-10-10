Portugal confirms what Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at in his apology letter

Following the saga between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus during the latest FIFA international break, Portugal have made a provisional decision regarding their biggest star.

During the most recent FIFA international break, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Portugal’s national team camp following his altercation with Jorge Jesus. According to the insider Fabrizio Romano on X, the Portuguese Football Federation has decided to provisionally suspend CR7 while awaiting a final ruling.

“The initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, by deliberation of the Non-Professional Section, of October 9, 2026, with the purpose of the investigation of any disciplinary relevance of the facts participated on October 7”.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of establishment, the non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined and the urgent nature was attributed to the process”.

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Following the revelations, Ronaldo publicly apologized for the events and acknowledged that he would accept a suspension if one were imposed. Now, all that remains is to see what final decision will be made regarding the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo warming up before Portugal vs. Norway in Oslo.

Tense moment at Portugal’s training camp

Things got super messy between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s head coach Jorge Jesus after a full-on clash during national team duty. The drama boiled over during their match against Norway when Jesus allegedly promised CR7 thirty minutes off the bench, only to leave him warming up on the sideline for the entire second half without ever sending him on.

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Feeling disrespected by the broken promise and an aggressive post-match reaction, Cristiano stormed off and left the team camp early. He later dropped a raw statement admitting he shouldn’t have walked out on his teammates, but made it clear that mutual trust was completely shattered—though Jesus stood his ground, insisting he had nothing to apologize for as the feud continues to shake up the Portugal squad.

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