Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Getafe face Real Madrid in a Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Getafe will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona held on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Girona, extending their La Liga lead to 22 points and keeping them at the top of the table. All eyes now turn to Real Madrid, sitting just behind with 21 points, who must secure a win to reclaim sole possession of first place.

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are set to chase all three points against a Getafe side that has struggled for consistency this season. With 11 points, Getafe sits in the middle of the table and will be looking for a strong performance to climb the standings.

Advertisement

 When will the Getafe vs Real Madrid match be played?

Getafe take on Real Madrid on Sunday, October 19, for the Matchday 9 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Domingos Duarte of Getafe – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Domingos Duarte of Getafe – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Advertisement

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

Lionel Messi, Argentina capitalize on France’s setback without Kylian Mbappe to climb in FIFA ranking

see also

Lionel Messi, Argentina capitalize on France’s setback without Kylian Mbappe to climb in FIFA ranking

How to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Getafe and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Why are Barcelona playing Getafe at Estadi Johan Cruyff and not at Montjuic or Camp Nou today?
Soccer

Why are Barcelona playing Getafe at Estadi Johan Cruyff and not at Montjuic or Camp Nou today?

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona vs Getafe today, September 21?
Soccer

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona vs Getafe today, September 21?

Where to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Are Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel playing today for Commanders vs Cowboys in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Are Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel playing today for Commanders vs Cowboys in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo