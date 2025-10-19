Where to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Getafe will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona held on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Girona, extending their La Liga lead to 22 points and keeping them at the top of the table. All eyes now turn to Real Madrid, sitting just behind with 21 points, who must secure a win to reclaim sole possession of first place.

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are set to chase all three points against a Getafe side that has struggled for consistency this season. With 11 points, Getafe sits in the middle of the table and will be looking for a strong performance to climb the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Getafe vs Real Madrid match be played?

Getafe take on Real Madrid on Sunday, October 19, for the Matchday 9 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Domingos Duarte of Getafe – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Advertisement

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Lionel Messi, Argentina capitalize on France’s setback without Kylian Mbappe to climb in FIFA ranking

How to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Getafe and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.