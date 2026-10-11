Gremio vs Internacional: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Brasileirao game on October 11, 2026

Gremio host Internacional at Arena do Gremio for a high-stakes Brasileirao Round 30 Gre-Nal, with both Porto Alegre rivals inside the relegation zone. Here is how to watch the decisive derby live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Gremio vs Internacional Tournament Brasileirao Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, Premiere

How to watch Gremio vs Internacional in the USA

Gremio vs Internacional will be available to watch in the United States on Fanatiz and Premiere, according to current U.S. broadcast listings.

Can I watch Gremio vs Internacional for free?

There is no confirmed free legal option to watch Gremio vs Internacional in the USA. The match is listed on paid services for U.S. viewers, and there is no official free broadcast currently confirmed for the American market.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Gremio and Internacional meet in Gre-Nal 455 with both Porto Alegre rivals fighting to avoid relegation. After 29 rounds, Internacional sit 17th with 31 points, while Gremio are 18th with 30, meaning just one point separates them in the relegation zone. With only nine matches remaining after this weekend, three points in the derby could prove crucial in the fight to stay in the Brasileirao.

Walter Kannemann of Gremio (Source: Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

The teams enter the derby with contrasting results from Wednesday’s 29th round, but neither got the breathing room it needed. Internacional beat Corinthians 2-1 at Beira-Rio, moving to 31 points, while Gremio were held to a 1-1 draw by Remo after conceding late. The result extended Gremio’s winless run to five games and left Renato Gaucho‘s side one point behind their biggest rivals.

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That makes the stakes particularly high for both managers. Gaucho returned to Gremio in September with the immediate objective of avoiding relegation, but his team has yet to win since his arrival.

Internacional, meanwhile, are also under pressure despite their victory over Corinthians, as they remain inside the bottom four. The local rivalry therefore comes at a moment when neither side can afford another setback.

What time is the Gremio vs Internacional match?

The Gremio vs Internacional match kicks off on Sunday, October 11, at 4:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 5:30 PM in Porto Alegre, Brazil. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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