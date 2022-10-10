Barcelona and Inter will play against each other at the Spotify Camp Nou for a Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Here, take a look at both teams' probable lineups for this European tournament game.

Barcelona and Inter will clash for the last time before the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage ends. This game, which will be held at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, probably is going to set up the stage for one of them to be the second qualified team of this Group C. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this huge game.

Barcelona have to pick up the win on every game left in the group stage, if they want to qualify to the Round of 16. Otherwise, letting go points at home will make the next two games a lot harder mentally to pick a win. In fact, the team managed by Xavi Hernandez has to deliver the ball to Robert Lewandowski, who has proved his value when Los Culés play at home.

On the other side, Inter will have keep the ball for themselves as much time as possible. Since Inter have never picked up a win at Barcelona's home in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri need to at least secure a draw to stay above the Spaniard side in the standings. In fact, Inter have played two times in the last four years at the Spotify Camp Nou, but only scored one goal, and conceded four. If the team managed by Simone Inzaghi manages to pick up at least a point, it will be a major upset.

Barcelona Probable Lineup

For Barcelona there is no other possible outcome than a win. Otherwise, the team managed by Xavi Hernandez will be playing with fire, as they will have more chances to end up playing the Europa League rather than qualifying to the Round of 16.

Barcelona probable starting XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Eric García, Marcos Alonso; Sergio Busquets, Pablo Martin Paez 'Gavi', Pedri Gonzalez, Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Inter Probable Lineup

Inter will have to go out and play a smart game. If the team managed by Simone Inzaghi wants to pick up the win at the Spotify Camp Nou, the Nerazzurri need to attack as much as possible. However, Inter won't have neither Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa, and Marcelo Brozovic available to play in this matchup.

Inter probable starting XI: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian; Nicolo Barella, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Henrij Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, and Edin Dzeko.