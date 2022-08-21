Barcelona will face Manchester City at the Camp Nou in a friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Barcelona and Manchester City will play each other at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain in what will be a friendly match for charity. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

It is surprising to see a friendly between two top teams when both have already started the season (unless they are Concacaf teams). However, this Wednesday two greats from Spain and England will face each other: Barcelona and Manchester City. However, these teams will clash to raise funds for ALS research.

Whether it's to support such a noble cause, or to see two of the best teams on the European continent play each other, this will undoubtedly be a game not to be missed. Barcelona are second in La Liga after getting 4 points out of 6 in their first two games, while Manchester City are also in second place in the Premier League, although in their case with 7 points out of 9.

Barcelona vs Manchester City: Date

This friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City that will take place at the Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain will be played on Wednesday, 24 August at 3:30 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Manchester City

Barcelona and Manchester City will play this friendly match this Wednesday, August 24 at 3:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on: CITY+.

