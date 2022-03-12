Barcelona will play against Osasuna this Sunday, March 13 for the Matchday 28 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Barcelona and Osasuna will face each other this Sunday, March 13 at 4:00 PM (ET) at the Camp Nou in a game valid for Matchday 28. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the United States.

Since the arrival of Xavi as coach, plus some new players that arrived in the winter market, a season that started very badly for Barcelona has now started to get a little better, especially after advancing to the next round of the the UEFA Europa League and improving their performance in La Liga. The objective at the local level is to qualify for the next Champions League, and for this, it is necessary to win as much as possible.

In the case of Osasuna, this could be a season without many surprises for them. They are far from the fight to enter the international cups, but also from the relegation zone (which is not a small thing for a team used to fighting for not be relegated), although it is equally convenient to obtain points so as not to have to suffer for be close to the last places.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, the broad dominators of the statistics are Barcelona, who in a total of 89 games, won 51, while Osasuna did it in 18. In addition, there were 19 ties. The last game between the two was on December 12, 2021, and on that occasion it was a 2-2 draw.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Osasuna in the US

The game between Barcelona and Osasuna to be played this Sunday, March 13 at 4:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 28 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorites with 1.36 odds, while Osasuna have 8.25. A tie would finish in a 5.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of La Liga through BetMGM.

BetMGM Barcelona 1.36 Tie 5.00 Osasuna 8.25

*Odds via BetMGM