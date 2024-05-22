According to a report, if Barcelona intends to sack Xavi, they would need to pay the manager 15 million euros.

Barcelona would have to pay Xavi millions if they were to sack him

Things at Barcelona are a mess. Despite reports that the club is looking to sack Xavi and bring in a new manager, things are not what they seem. Barcelona is second in LaLiga and was knocked out of the Champions League quarterfinals by PSG.

Xavi had decided on his own to walk away but did an about-face and continued on as head coach. The club legend has a contract until June 2025. The Barcelona brass are reportedly set to meet on May 30th to make their final decision on the manager.

Xavi has won two titles with Barcelona as coach and amassed an 89-29-24 record since taking over the club in November 2021.

How Much Would Barcelona Pay Xavi if They Sack Him?

According to 90min, Barcelona would need to pay Xavi 15 million euros if they were to fire him. The 15 million euros would be for his staff members as well as Xavi himself.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta recently stated that the club is again facing financial difficulties. Said funds would most likely go to squad expenses that would hit the Catalan giants hard. Laporta and other club officials are hopeful Xavi leaves and renounces at least what is owed to him as a sort of “love” for Barcelona.

While big names have been attached to Xavi’s job, reports indicate the club will have to pick out-of-work managers or Barcelona B coach Rafa Márquez as Xavi’s replacement.