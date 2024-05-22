Manchester United is looking to shake the Premier League with a reported eye on former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager shocked the soccer world by walking away from his position as Chelsea boss by mutual consent.

According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino did not see eye to eye with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on the future of the club. Despite leaving, Pochettino is reportedly on good terms with the Chelsea brass.

Those good terms may not last long, as The Sun is reporting that part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t see a future for Ten Hag and Pochettino could jump in to take his place.

Pochettino to Manchester United?

Ten Hag’s time at Manchester United could conclude with the FA Cup title, but they would need to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City in the final. Still, even with the FA Cup, the club’s form has been poor overall.

Mauricio Pochettino

For Pochettino to step in, it would have to be a monumental offer. While Chelsea did not give details on the financial structure of Pochettino’s departure, the Argentine was once a firm candidate to take over the Red Devils before Ten Hag stepped in.

Despite all the ups and downs, Chelsea finished a respectable sixth, winning their last 5 Premier League games and holding a record of 18-11-9, finishing two places above Manchester United.