The outlook seems to have changed in Barcelona with the arrival of three forwards in the winter transfer market. Having landed Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Xavi would show the exit door to three players next summer.

It took some time, but it looks like things are finally starting to change in Barcelona. Even with the worst financial crisis the club has faced in recent times, the Cules have managed to boost their attack by signing Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Although Xavi Hernandez had a hard time trying to turn the La Liga giants around, it seems that the changes are finally starting to pay off. Barca's 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid last weekend has brought hope back to the Camp Nou.

Ferran has already earned a spot in the starting eleven and it would be safe to say that Traore did so too, as he impressed in his second debut at the club. Aubameyang came off the bench and it wouldn't be a surprise if he finds a place from the start from now on. Meanwhile, their arrivals also means there's no room for everyone.

3 players who would leave Barcelona next summer

The new situation in Barcelona would lead to the departure of three players at the end of the season. The Catalans' squad is suddenly overloaded with forwards and many of them would not have too much playing time anymore.

According to Sport, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Martin Braithwaite would have their days numbered at the Blaugrana. Barca currently have eight forwards in their roster: Ousmane Dembele, Adama, Ferran, Ansu Fati, Aubameyang, de Jong, Memphis, and Braithwaite.

That explains their need to free up space and reduce the wage bill. Dembele will probably leave in July as a free agent, but Xavi's idea would still be to let some players leave to land a world-class striker. Erling Haaland is reportedly the dream target, although it sounds practically impossible.

However, de Jong would leave the club anyway because his loan ends in June and Barca would not be interested in making the move permament. Braithwaite, meanwhile, has never impressed at Camp Nou and wouldn't have room with all the forwards who are ahead of him.

Memphis' case is quite surprising as he has joined Barcelona this season and looked like the team's best player at the beginning. His performances took a slump, though, and he spent time on the sidelines due to injuries. He hasn't fit into Xavi's system so far and, with his contract up in 2023, the report claims the club would try to cash in for him.