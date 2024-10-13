Trending topics:
LaLiga

Barcelona’s reported plan to manage Lamine Yamal following his injury scare with Spain

After sustaining a minor injury during Spain’s win over Denmark on Saturday, Lamine Yamal has returned to Barcelona, where the Catalans are taking action to avoid losing the player in a key month.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A4
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A4

By Natalia Lobo

Lamine Yamal returned to Barcelona early as he suffered a minor injury during Spain’s 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday. While the RFEF informed that it was “a case of muscle strain,” the 17-year-old star is set to rest ahead of the Catalan’s key matches.

The RFEF informed on Tuesdays that the tests “did not reveal any structural injury,” but they still decided to not force Yamal. “Prioritizing the player’s health and to avoid any risk of injury ahead of the upcoming match against Serbia, it has been decided to withdraw him from the squad,” the statement said.

According to Sport, Barcelona also won’t take any risks with the player, as he is key in Hansi Flick’s plans. The club “will use this week to allow the player to recover and implement a workload management plan for the academy player for the remainder of the year” with the goal of “reducing his match load.”

Advertisement

Per the report, Flick and the sporting management “are aligned in a strategy to avoid overburdening him with unnecessary minutes.” Yamal’s absence would be a hard setback for the Cules, especially with clashes against Real Madrid in El Clasico and Bayern Munich in the Champions League are on the horizon.

lamine yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Advertisement

For now, doubtful for his club’s game against Sevilla a week from now if an overload is confirmed by Barca medical staff, according to journalist Javi Miguel. Meanwhile, Yamal is going to be replaced by Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme for Tuesday’s clash versus Serbia.

Sergio Agüero sues Barcelona for millions of dollars in unpaid salary

see also

Sergio Agüero sues Barcelona for millions of dollars in unpaid salary

Yamal’s stats for Barcelona this season

This season, Yamal has had 11 appearances, scoring five goals and giving five assists with Barcelona across all competitions. According to TransferMarkt, he has been in the starting eleven of 89% of the matches.

Advertisement
Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion

see also

Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion

Despite being only 17 years old, Yamal has been key for the Catalans’ start of the season. Barca currently leads the Spanish top flight by three points going into an installment of El Clasico which could prove key to where the La Liga title ends up come May.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer major leg injury from Lions teammate
NFL

NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer major leg injury from Lions teammate

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes something clear about his commitment to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes something clear about his commitment to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

NFL News: Tyreek Hill sparks controversy about Tua Tagovailoa and his career with Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill sparks controversy about Tua Tagovailoa and his career with Miami Dolphins

NBA News: Bulls coach Donovan delivers strong message to star Zach LaVine after Grizzlies game
NBA

NBA News: Bulls coach Donovan delivers strong message to star Zach LaVine after Grizzlies game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo