One of the most interesting games of the round of 64 of the Copa Argentina will be this one between River Plate and Barracas Central. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on FuboTV.

Marcelo Gallardo's team is not going through its best moment: after the tough elimination from the Copa Libertadores against Velez Sarsfield, they were defeated 2-0 by Godoy Cruz in the Matchday 7 game of the 2022 Argentine League. They need to leave as soon as possible. that bad moment and concentrate on the goals that still remain.

Barracas Central will undoubtedly be looking for a feat when they take on River Plate. At the moment they are in 13th position in the championship with 9 points out of a possible 21. Although the “Millonarios” have obtained 8 points in the same number of games, many of the points they did not obtain were due to giving priority to the Copa Libertadores. Now with their best it will be more difficult, although Barracas will still try.

Barracas Central vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: La Pedrera Stadium, San Luis, Argentina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Barracas Central vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Barracas Central vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have not registered clashes with each other in the professional stage, especially since Barracas Central spent most of their history in minor categories while River Plate, in the First Division. Therefore, it is necessary to look for the previous confrontations of both teams in amateurism.

In the amateur era, which in Argentina includes all the years before 1931 when the professionalization of soccer took place, these two rivals faced each other in a total of 13 games, in which River Plate became dominators, winning on 7 occasions, while that Barracas Central obtained 2 wins with 4 draws.

How to watch or live stream Barracas Central vs River Plate in the US

The game that Barracas Central and River Plate will play this Wednesday, July 14 at the La Pedrera Stadium, San Luis, Argentina for the round of 64 of 2022 Copa Argentina will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TyC Sports International.

Barracas Central vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with -310 odds, while Barracas Central have +900. A tie would finish in a +380 payout.

DraftKings Barracas Central +900 Tie +380 River Plate -310

*Odds via DraftKings