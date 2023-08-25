Barrow vs Wrexham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Football League Two match in your country

Wrexham will visit Barrow this Saturday, August 26 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Football League Two. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The beginning of League Two has posed considerable challenges for Wrexham. Having secured their promotion to this tier just a few months ago, they are eager to sustain their triumphant momentum, nurturing aspirations of eventually competing in the Premier League.

Their contenders in this match are Barrow, a team that has enjoyed a marginally superior start compared to Wrexham. With two wins, one draw, and one defeat, they currently hold the sixth position with a total of 7 points. Naturally, they are determined to vie for the top spot, underscoring the significance of securing a victory, especially as they will be playing on their home.

Barrow vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 27)

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Barrow vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

At the moment there is no confirmed televising for this event, although it is likely that the game will be broadcast on local radio stations.