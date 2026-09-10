Malik Nabers confirms final decision to play for NY Giants vs Cowboys is up to him

Malik Nabers has provided his most revealing update yet on his status for the New York Giants’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but he still stopped short of confirming whether he will actually play. After another full practice on Thursday, the star wide receiver made it clear that the final decision on his return will ultimately be his, adding another layer of intrigue to an already closely watched situation.

Nabers has now participated fully in practice on consecutive days, giving the Giants plenty of reasons to believe he is ready to return after suffering a torn ACL last season. However, John Harbaugh has repeatedly avoided committing to his availability, and Nabers followed the same approach when reporters tried to get a definitive answer from him Thursday.

The Giants are clearly encouraged by Nabers’ physical progress, but the team also understands the importance of making the right decision after such a serious injury. Nabers acknowledged that he could complete all three practices this week and still decide not to play Sunday night, making it clear that being a full participant does not automatically mean he will be active against Dallas.

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Will Malik Nabers play against the Cowboys?

When Malik Nabers was asked whether he could be a full participant for all three days of practice and still not play Sunday night against the Cowboys, he did not rule it out. “That’s a possibility. Like Harbs said, they’re leaving the decision up with me.” The comment confirms that the final call is essentially in the hands of the Giants’ star receiver.

Nabers was also asked whether he would reveal if he was going to play or start against Dallas, but he simply responded, “What Harbs said.” This is a nod to his head coach after Harbaugh firmly avoided to reveal his final status for the game many times.

Malik also faced a key question from reporters about when he would know whether he could play. The WR gave another intriguing response: “I’ll let God tell me. Keeping my faith, he’ll let me know and I’ll know when it’s time.” So, despite the positive practice reports, he remains unwilling to put a definitive timetable on his return.

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Malik Nabers could be limited for Giants vs Cowboys

The possibility of a limited workload was also raised, and Malik Nabers made his position clear. “It’s my career and it’s my body. If a pitch count is in the conversation, then I would lead that conversation. That decision would be on me.”

At the same time, the receiver made it clear how happy he is to finally return. “I’m very excited. I’m happy it’s finally football time.” After months of rehabilitation, Nabers now appears to be as close as ever to returning, but the final decision will remain his until Sunday night.