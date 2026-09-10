Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for Chiefs’ Week 1 game vs Broncos

Patrick Mahomes is coming back as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos if no setbacks happen, according to Andy Reid.

Andy Reid is very positive that the Kansas City Chiefs will have star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos. Hence, one of the best signal-callers in the NFL could be back on the gridiron.

Andy Reid said there is a “good chance” that Mahomes starts in Week 1. This is wonderful news given that is exactly nine months after tearing his ACL. The recovery has been great and he now faces a divisional rival to kick off the season.

Without Mahomes, the Chiefs chances to beat Denver are very slim. Denver went to the AFC game last season, meaning that they’re a top-tier team in the NFL. By the way, if anything, Denver upgraded its roster.

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Mahomes will have a tough matchup

The Broncos were an elite defense with 68 sacks last season. Also, they have arguably the best cornerback in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II. Hence, Mahomes will have trouble getting back into rhythm.

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL and LCL, Patrick Mahomes is set to start Monday night vs. the Broncos, per Chiefs HC Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/zR2EZ8LP6R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026

Hence, not only does Mahomes have to regain confidence and unleash his talents, but he also has to avoid any hits from a vicious defensive unit. It will be a sight to watch on Monday Night Football.

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Mahomes’ record vs Broncos

Mahomes has a very dominant 13-2 career record against the Denver Broncos. He has 4,047 yards with 21 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with a 92.1 passer rating. In fact, he started his career vs Broncos 12-0.

Against Bo Nix, his record is 1-1. Hence, a good rivalry must be brewing and a third installment will be a primetime matchup. For the Chiefs, they’re glad that Mahomes was able to recover properly.