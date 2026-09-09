Why are Anthony Gordon, Gavi, Fermin not starting today for Barcelona vs Feyenoord in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 1?

Barcelona will be without Anthony Gordon, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez in the starting lineup for their Champions League opener against Feyenoord.

Barcelona are gearing up for their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League opener against Feyenoord with several high-profile options on the bench, as Anthony Gordon, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez are all expected to feature as second-half substitutes.

Head coach Hansi Flick’s decision to leave Gordon, Gavi, and Lopez out of the starting XI is purely tactical. None of the three are dealing with injury setbacks, but Flick has chosen to leverage his squad depth against the Dutch side.

Led by Lamine Yamal, Barcelona aim to build on their perfect LaLiga form—having taken nine points from its first three matches—and kick off their Champions League campaign on the right foot. US fans looking to catch the action between Barcelona and Feyenoord can find broadcast details and kickoff times.

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Among the substitutes, Gordon stands out as a focal point following his marquee offseason arrival. The winger’s performance could be a key factor as Barcelona begin their pursuit of a first Champions League title in 11 years.

It's raining in Barcelona 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/CvUOhAqiaO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 9, 2026

Confirmed lineup for Barcelona

With Gordon, Gavi, and Lopez starting on the bench, Flick has named a strong starting XI for the UCL opener. Here is Barcelona’s confirmed lineup against Feyenoord:

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Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia Defenders: Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo

Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo

Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi

Anticipation is high to see Gordon make an appearance in the second half alongside Yamal and Raphinha, two of the squad’s premier attackers. If Barcelona perform outstandingly today, they will be reaching the top of the standings alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City, among others.