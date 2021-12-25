Kingsley Coman is yet to sign a new Bayern deal, and as a result, the Bavarians have set their eyes on a €50 million-rated Premier League winger to replace him.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern will bring in new reinforcements during the winter transfer market, as per reports in Germany and Brazil. Leeds right-winger Rafphinha is expected to add to Julian Nagelsman's options for the attack.

German publication SportBuzzer, as well as TNT Sports Brasil, claim that the Bavarians have agreed to pay €50 million for the Brazilian player. He has netted eight goals and assisted once in 16 matches in the 2021-22 Premier League season so far.

His brilliant performances have allowed him to make his debut in the Brazilian national team jersey earlier in October 2021. The 25-year-old's ongoing contract with the Whites expires in 2024. The forward arrived in England last year from the ranks of Ligue 1 side Rennes for a sum of €17 million.

Raphina could look to play in the Champions League ahead of Qatar

However, Raphinha's goals aren't the lone reason that has drawn attention at Elland Road this season, as the winger has been one of the team's most inventive players, despite only having one assist to his record. This comes as no surprise; any European top team would have been keeping a close eye on the Leeds talisman throughout 2021.

The footballer is at a fork in the road as he prepares for the Qatar World Cup in 2022. His performances have been constant, amusing, and, most importantly, of a high caliber. In other words, Raphinha has been performing at a UEFA Champions League level for months.

The report adds that his old club Avai has already budgeted €1.5 million in solidarity payments for next year. Given Avai's involvement in developing the player during his youth team days, this money would be provided in the event of any transfer.