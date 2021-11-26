Bayern and Arminia Bielefeld will clash off on Saturday at Allianz Arena in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Bayern will host Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this German league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US.

This will be their 37th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Arminia Bielefeld have celebrated a victory only five times to this day, and an equal number of five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 15, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Munich in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld: Storylines

Bayern have been in great form in the Bundesliga lately. In their last five fixtures, they have triumphed in four times, losing only once (LWWWW). Meanwhile, Arminia Bielefeld have two losses, two draws, and only one triumph in their last five matches (DWLLD).

The Bavarians currently sit on top of the Bundesliga table with 28 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, Die Arminenare placed 16 positions below them, in 17th place in Bundesliga with just nine points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 3, 1970, when the Blues managed to surprise the FCB with a 1-0 win on their own turf in Bielefeld. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 13 game between Bayern and Arminia Bielefeld, to be played on Saturday, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Bayern. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -1250 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Arminia Bielefeld have a whopping +2400 odds to cause an upset in the 13th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1000 payout.

FanDuel Bayern -1250 Tie +1000 Arminia Bielefeld +2400

* Odds via FanDuel