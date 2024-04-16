Bayern face off against Arsenal in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Bayern vs Arsenal: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League Second Leg Quarterfinals

Bayern and Arsenal clash in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Dive into the essential particulars of this highly anticipated encounter, including venue specifics and comprehensive coverage details for television broadcasts and live streaming options accessible in your country.

With the Bundesliga already defined in favor of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich have now one primary focus: the Champions League. As they enter the quarterfinals, Bayern are determined to channel all their energy and resources towards advancing to the semifinals, making this clash against Arsenal a pivotal moment in their season.

On the other hand, the “Gunners” enter this encounter with a unique opportunity. They possess a squad with undeniable talent and experience, poised to make a mark in Europe. Arsenal stand ready to test their mettle against Bayern Munich, aiming to capitalize on their strengths and seize the chance for a memorable Champions League campaign.

Bayern vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 18)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Servus TV

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 2, BBC Radio 5, Live Sports Extra, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, BBC Radio 5, Live Sports Extra, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX