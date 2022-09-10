A true clash of giants is what the UEFA Champions League will offer to its thousands of fans around the world in its matchday 2: Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona. In this story you can find out how and where to watch the match for free from the United States.

The match to be played on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023: Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona.

Little can be added when you know that Bayern and Barcelona will clash in the context of the Champions League. For starters, the German giants will be hungry for a win as they signed a surprising draw against Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga in their most recent match of the season.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona kept up its devastating pace under the guidance of manager Xavi Hernandez's strategy and beat Cadiz 4-0 away in matchday 3 of LaLiga in Spain. Once again, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski got on the scoreboard and is on fire to face the team that was his team for 8 seasons.

Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona: Date

Save the date and block your agenda so that nothing prevents you from enjoying this fantastic UEFA Champions League match between Bayern and Barcelona. The date is next Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the legendary Allianz Arena in the Bavarian region of Germany.

Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona: Time by State ni the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona:

There are many options to be able to tune in to the live broadcast of the clash between Germans and Spaniards in the UEFA Champions League matchday 2. Options include Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision WOW, TUDN App and Vix+.