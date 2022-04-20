Bayern and Borussia Dortmund will clash off at Allianz Arena in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Find out here when Der Klassiker will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 Bundesliga Der Klassiker of Matchday 31

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Munich to face Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 31 of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this German league Der Klassiker soccer match in the US.

This will be their 108th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich are the undisputed favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 52 occasions so far; Borussia Dortmund have grabbed a triumph just 26 times to this day, and the remaining 29 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 4, 2021, when the Bavarians snatched a tough 3-2 win away at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Date

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 31 Der Klassiker game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will be played on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund for Bundesliga 2021-22

The Der Klassiker game to be played between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern on the 31st round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.