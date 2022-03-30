Borussia Dortmund is a selling, building, and buying club. It would seem that many of the best talents in the world have gone through the German giants. Here is a list of top talents that have played for the club recently.

Borussia Dortmund: Modern stars that have played for the club in the last few years

Borussia Dortmund is one of the biggest clubs in Germany, they certainly have one of the biggest and most passionate fan bases in the world. Winners of 8 German Championship/Bundesliga, their last crown coming in 2011/12 season.

The club is known for cultivating and then selling big time talent to many teams across the world. At the moment the squad has top prospects in Erling Haaland, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, and Dan-Axel Zagadou among others. Haaland will most likely be the club’s next big transfer sale, for a price tag well over $70 million.

Here is a list of just some of the most recent world class talents that Dortmund has sold in the past few years. Each player has gone on to bigger things and all roads lead back to Dortmund.

Christian Pulisic

American Christian Pulisic played at Dortmund from 2016-2019 playing in 127 games and scoring 19 goals. The speedy Yank won one cup championship at the club and would be sold to Chelsea for $73 million.

Robert Lewandowski

The last time Borussia Dortmund dominated the Bundesliga they had a striker by the name of Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker scored an impressive 103 goals in 187 games at the club winning two leagues, 2 cups, and runner up of the UEFA Champions League in 2012/13. Robert Lewandowski would move to Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Ousmane Dembélé

Lighting in a bottle as Ousmane Dembélé only played 50 games and scored 10 goals for the club before a €105 million transfer to FC Barcelona. Dembélé won one domestic cup with the club.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon striker played for the club from 2013-2018 winning three titles and scoring 141 goals in 213 games. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang would move to Arsenal on a £56 million transfer fee.

Jadon Sancho

English winger Jadon Sancho was once a Manchester City prospect that moved to Germany and at Borussia Dortmund would beat out Christian Pulisic for a spot in the lineup and would play 137 games and score 50 goals. Sancho was sold for 85 million Euros to Manchester United.

Mario Götze

The man who would give Germany their fourth World Cup title had two stints at Dortmund, Mario Götze played from 2009-2013 and 2016-2020. Today the German international is at PSV in the Netherlands, Götze was sold to Bayern Munich in his first stint at 37 million euros.