Where to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the league stage Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Matchday 4 brings plenty of intriguing matchups, but few carry the weight of this one. Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, two European powerhouses with a long-standing rivalry, enter the contest level on seven points after two wins and a draw apiece.

Both sides are determined to secure a direct spot in the Round of 16, and with three points on the line, the winner could hit the 10-point mark and strengthen their grip at the top of the group.

When will the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match be played?

Manchester City play against Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday, November 5, in the league stage Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.