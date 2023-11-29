Bayern vs Kobenhavn: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, have already secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2023-2024 Champions League. However, they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the competition and maintain their winning form. Kobenhavn are underdogs playing on the road at the Allianz Arena in Munchen.

[Watch Bayern vs Kobenhavn online free in the US on Fubo]

Bayern have no defeats in Group A, so far they have four wins and 11 goals, being one of the strongest offenses within the group. The most recent victory for them was over Galatasaray 2-1 at home.

Kobenhavn know that losing this game could be lethal for their knockout stage aspirations since they have 4 points and after this game they will have to play against Galatasaray who are in the same situation with four points.

Bayern vs Kobenhavn: Kick-Off Time

Bayern and Kobenhavn play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Allianz Arena in Munchen. Bayern Munich will be without the services of Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala, who are both out with injuries. However, they still have a strong squad at their disposal, and they will be confident of securing a victory.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 30

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 30

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 30

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 30

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Bayern vs Kobenhavn: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256, Mediaset Infinity

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, Galavision, ViX