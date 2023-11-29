Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, have already secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2023-2024 Champions League. However, they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the competition and maintain their winning form. Kobenhavn are underdogs playing on the road at the Allianz Arena in Munchen.
Bayern have no defeats in Group A, so far they have four wins and 11 goals, being one of the strongest offenses within the group. The most recent victory for them was over Galatasaray 2-1 at home.
Kobenhavn know that losing this game could be lethal for their knockout stage aspirations since they have 4 points and after this game they will have to play against Galatasaray who are in the same situation with four points.
Bayern vs Kobenhavn: Kick-Off Time
Bayern and Kobenhavn play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Allianz Arena in Munchen. Bayern Munich will be without the services of Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala, who are both out with injuries. However, they still have a strong squad at their disposal, and they will be confident of securing a victory.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 30
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 30
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 30
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 30
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Bayern vs Kobenhavn: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256, Mediaset Infinity
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, Galavision, ViX