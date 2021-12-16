Bayern and Wolfsburg will clash off on Friday at Allianz Arena in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Bundesliga in the US

Bayern and Wolfsburg are set to square off at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this German league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US.

This will be their 52nd Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 40 games so far; Wolfsburg 05 have celebrated a victory just four times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 17, 2021, when it ended in a 3-2 thrilling Bayern Munich win, at the Mwa Arena in Wolfsburg in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Storylines

Bayern have been in great form in the Bundesliga lately. In their last five fixtures, they have triumphed four times, losing only once (WWWWL). Meanwhile, Wolfsburg have four losses and only one draw in their last five games (LLLLD).

The Bavarians currently sit on top of the Bundesliga table with 40 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, Wolfsburg are placed 10 positions below them, in 11th place in Bundesliga with 20 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 9, 1997, when the Bavarians managed to cruise past Wolfsburg with a 5-2 win on their own turf in Munich in the 1997/1998 Bundesliga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 17.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bayern vs Wolfsburg in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 17 game between Bayern and Wolfsburg, to be played on Friday, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Bayern. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -650 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Wolfsburg have a whopping +1200 odds to cause an upset in the 17th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +700 payout.

FanDuel Bayern -650 Tie +700 Wolfsburg +1200

* Odds via FanDuel