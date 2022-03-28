Belgium will play against Burkina Faso in a friendly match this Tuesday, March 29 for at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Belgium and Burkina Faso will face each other this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

Belgium were one of the first qualified to the World Cup. They did not have a very complicated group, although it is true that rivals such as Wales or the Czech Republic could present some complication. However, the Belgian team has not had a strong friction and will seek to have it from now on thinking about Qatar.

Burkina Faso did some good Qualifiers finishing second in their group, however, Algeria (one of the strongest teams on the African Continent) were ultimately the winners of that group. It's been a few years now that the Burkinabe have been having good performances both in the AFCON and in the Qualifiers, and thinking about future commitments, this game against one of the best European teams could be very useful.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Anderlecht; Belgium

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are no confrontations between these two rivals, so the one they will play this Tuesday, March 29, will be the first between them. Against African teams, Belgium played 17 times with 9 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses; while against European rivals, Burkina Faso played 3 times with 2 losses and 1 draw.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Belgium vs Burkina Faso in the US

The game between Belgium and Burkina Faso to be played this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States only on: ESPN+.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Belgium are the favorites with -750 odds, while Burkina Faso have +2000. A tie would finish in a +650 payout.

DraftKings Belgium -750 Tie +650 Burkina Faso +2000

*Odds via DraftKings