Where to watch Lanus vs Flamengo live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana

Lanus and Flamengo face each other in what will be the first leg of the 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming services.

[Watch Lanus vs Flamengo online in the US on Fubo]

A high-stakes first leg features a clash between two reigning 2025 champions, with Flamengo stepping in as the team to beat after capturing both the Copa Libertadores and the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A titles in a dominant campaign.

Looking to shake things up are Lanus, a resilient side known for its grit and ability to challenge heavyweights. With Flamengo chasing more silverware and Lanus eager to seize a statement win, this matchup has all the ingredients of a thriller.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Lanus vs Flamengo match be played?

Lanus play against Flamengo this Thursday, February 19, for the first leg of the 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Gonzalo Perez of Lanus – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Lanus vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Lanus vs Flamengo in the USA

Get ready for this 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana clash between Lanus and Flamengo set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.