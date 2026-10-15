Benfica vs Celtic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 15, 2026

Benfica host Celtic at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. Benfica opened with a win over AC Milan, while Celtic suffered a defeat. Find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Celtic Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic in the USA

In the United States, Benfica vs. Celtic will be available on Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and DAZN USA on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Can I watch Benfica vs Celtic for free?

Eligible viewers may be able to watch Benfica vs. Celtic for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial. The platform lists the match through CBS Sports Network, and its trial offer can provide temporary access to the channel.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica and Celtic meet on Thursday, October 15, at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The clubs enter the game after contrasting opening results, with Benfica aiming to extend its winning run and Celtic looking to recover from a disappointing European defeat.

Clement Lenglet during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 third qualifying round second leg match (Source: WM Sport Media/Getty Images)

Benfica opened its Europa League campaign with a 2-0 away victory over AC Milan on September 16. The result strengthened the Portuguese club’s early position in the league phase and extended an impressive run of performances under manager Marco Silva. Benfica also won 2-0 against Vitoria de Guimarães in its most recent domestic match before the international break ended.

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Celtic, meanwhile, lost 3-1 at home to Ferencvaros in its opening Europa League fixture. The defeat came during a difficult stretch that included losses to Rangers, adding pressure on manager Martin O’Neill. Celtic responded with a 2-0 win over Motherwell, however, and will hope to carry that result into its trip to Portugal.

Benfica vs Celtic: Predicted Lineups

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Alexander Bah; Joao Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes; Georgiy Sudakov, Gianluca Prestianni, Dodi Lukebakio; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Viljami Sinisalo; Kieran Tierney, Liam Scales, Dane Murray, Colby Donovan; Mika Baur, Callum McGregor; Sebastian Tounekti, Benjamin Nygren, Jhon Duran; Casper Hogh.

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What time is the Benfica vs Celtic match?

Benfica vs. Celtic kicks off on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. Here are the kickoff times across the four major U.S. time zones: