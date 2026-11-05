Celtic vs Besiktas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on November 5, 2026

Celtic host Besiktas at Celtic Park on Thursday in a crucial UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 clash. The Scottish side are still searching for their first points in the league phase, while the Turkish visitors look to build on an unbeaten start. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Celtic vs Besiktas Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas in the USA

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live on Paramount+, which carries the competition in English, and ViX.

Can I watch Celtic vs Besiktas for free?

No, Celtic vs. Besiktas will not be available to watch for free through an officially confirmed free streaming option in the United States.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Celtic enter Matchday 4 under pressure after losing all three of their opening Europa League games. Martin O’Neill‘s team fell 3-1 to Ferencváros, 4-1 to Benfica and 2-1 to Celta, leaving them with zero points and a 35th-place position in the 36-team standings.

They have scored three goals and conceded nine, and their difficult European start continued with a 2-0 domestic defeat against Falkirk over the weekend.

Mika Baur of Celtic (Source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

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The situation is very different for Besiktas. Vincenzo Italiano‘s side have collected seven points from their first three matches and sit eighth, after beating Marseille 4-1 and Hoffenheim 3-2 before drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace. They have scored nine goals in the competition so far, making them a significant attacking threat against a Celtic defense that has struggled in Europe.

The stakes are especially high for the hosts. Celtic need to start collecting points if they are to climb out of the bottom section of the table and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

Besiktas, meanwhile, can strengthen their position among the leading teams with another positive result and maintain their push for a place in the top eight. The league phase still has several rounds to go, but a win in Glasgow would give either club a valuable boost at this stage of the campaign.

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Celtic vs Besiktas: Predicted Lineups

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Kieran Tierney, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Colby Donovan; Mika Baur, Callum McGregor; Callum Osmand, Benjamin Nygren, Haissem Hassan; Camilo Duran.

Besiktas (4-3-2-1): Alexander Nubel; Ridvan Yilmaz, Emirhan Topcu, Emmanuel Agbadou, Michael Murillo; Salih Ozcan, Junior Olaitan, Wilfred Ndidi; Leandro Trossard, Vaclav Cerny; Dusan Vlahovic.

What time is the Celtic vs Besiktas match?

Celtic vs Besiktas kicks off on Thursday, November 5, at 3:00 PM ET from Celtic Park in Glasgow. The match is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time in Scotland. For viewers across the United States, here are the kickoff times by region:

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