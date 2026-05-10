Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in the USA: 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership

Celtic face Rangers for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership championship group. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in the USA.

Celtic will square off with Rangers in Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership championship group. Uncover all the essential details about this highly anticipated match, including venue specifics and viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in the USA.

[Watch Celtic vs Rangers online in the US on Fubo]

Celtic head into their latest Old Firm clash against Rangers with a massive opportunity in the Scottish Premiership title race. Heart of Midlothian’s draw with Motherwell left Hearts on 77 points, just four ahead of the defending champions, giving Celtic a chance to close the gap even further.

While Rangers remain outside the main title battle, the stakes at Ibrox are still enormous, with pride, rivalry, and the opportunity to damage Celtic’s championship hopes all on the line. With the atmosphere expected to be intense, fans will not want to miss one of soccer’s fiercest matchups.

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When will the Celtic vs Rangers match be played?

Celtic will host Rangers this Sunday, May 10, for the Matchday 5 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership championship group. Kickoff is set for 7:00 AM (ET).

Viljami Sinisalo of Celtic – Zak Mauger/Getty Images

Celtic vs Rangers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.