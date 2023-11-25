Benfica vs Famalicão: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Taça de Portugal in your country

The two teams, Benfica and Famaliçao, will face off in the fourth round of the 2023-2024 Taça de Portugal at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. Porto are the current holder of the trophy, while Famalicão is aiming to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in this decade.

Benfica won against SC Lusitana easily by 4-1 showing once that they are big favorites to reach the final of the tournament.

Famalicão also won a recent game against another underdog team, they crushed Camacho by 5-0 with a lethal and fast attack something unusual for an underdog team.

Benfica vs Famalicão: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Famalicão play for the 2023-2024 Taça de Portugal on Saturday, November 25 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. Famalicão come from winning a game without allowing goals, but Benfica has a tough and difficult defense, they have top forwards and Famalicão could struggle to stop them.

Argentina: 5:45 PM

Australia: 7:45 AM November 26

Bangladesh: 2:45 AM November 26

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 5:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM

Costa Rica: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Ecuador: 3:45 PM

Egypt: 10:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 8:45 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 26

Indonesia: 4:45 AM November 26

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 3:45 PM

Japan: 5:45 AM November 26

Kenya: 11:45 PM

Malaysia: 4:45 AM November 26

Mexico: 2:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 9:45 AM November 26

Nigeria: 9:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

Qatar: 11:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:45 PM

Senegal: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 9:45 PM

Singapore: 4:45 AM November 26

South Africa: 10:45 PM

South Korea: 5:45 AM November 26

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

Tanzania: 11:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:45 PM

Tunisia: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 11:45 PM

UAE: 12:45 AM November 26

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM

Benfica vs Famalicão: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN2, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, RTPi, StarTimes App

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: RTPi