The two teams, Benfica and Famaliçao, will face off in the fourth round of the 2023-2024 Taça de Portugal at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. Porto are the current holder of the trophy, while Famalicão is aiming to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in this decade.
[Watch Benfica vs Famalicão online in the US on Fanatiz]
Benfica won against SC Lusitana easily by 4-1 showing once that they are big favorites to reach the final of the tournament.
Famalicão also won a recent game against another underdog team, they crushed Camacho by 5-0 with a lethal and fast attack something unusual for an underdog team.
Benfica vs Famalicão: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Famalicão play for the 2023-2024 Taça de Portugal on Saturday, November 25 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. Famalicão come from winning a game without allowing goals, but Benfica has a tough and difficult defense, they have top forwards and Famalicão could struggle to stop them.
Argentina: 5:45 PM
Australia: 7:45 AM November 26
Bangladesh: 2:45 AM November 26
Belgium: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 5:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM
Costa Rica: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 9:45 PM
Ecuador: 3:45 PM
Egypt: 10:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 8:45 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 26
Indonesia: 4:45 AM November 26
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 3:45 PM
Japan: 5:45 AM November 26
Kenya: 11:45 PM
Malaysia: 4:45 AM November 26
Mexico: 2:45 PM
Morocco: 9:45 PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
New Zealand: 9:45 AM November 26
Nigeria: 9:45 PM
Norway: 9:45 PM
Poland: 9:45 PM
Portugal: 8:45 PM
Qatar: 11:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:45 PM
Senegal: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 9:45 PM
Singapore: 4:45 AM November 26
South Africa: 10:45 PM
South Korea: 5:45 AM November 26
Spain: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
Tanzania: 11:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:45 PM
Tunisia: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 11:45 PM
UAE: 12:45 AM November 26
UK: 8:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM
Benfica vs Famalicão: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN2, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, RTPi, StarTimes App
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: RTPi