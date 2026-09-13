Benfica vs Gil Vicente: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Primeira Liga game on September 13, 2026

Benfica and Gil Vicente meet at the Estadio da Luz on September 13 in a Matchday 6 Primeira Liga clash, with both sides looking to build momentum near the top of the early standings. Here’s how to watch the Portuguese league matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Gil Vicente Tournament Primeira Liga Date Sunday, September 13, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA

Benfica vs. Gil Vicente is scheduled to be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente for free with a Fubo 5-day free trial, provided the trial option is available when they sign up. The service currently lists the Primeira Liga matchup on its platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica head into the September 13 clash with Gil Vicente looking to maintain their strong start to the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign. Playing at the Estadio da Luz gives Bruno Lage’s side an important home advantage, but the matchup comes at a demanding point in the calendar, with Benfica also preparing for their upcoming European commitments.

A positive result would allow Benfica to keep pressure on the teams competing at the top of the table while extending their momentum in the early stages of the season.

Benfica players during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 third qualifying round (Source: WM Sport Media/Getty Images)

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Gil Vicente, meanwhile, have an opportunity to make a statement against one of Portugal’s traditional powers. The visitors will need to be disciplined defensively and make the most of their chances if they are to leave Lisbon with points.

The fixture is particularly significant because Benfica have historically been among the league’s strongest sides, making every point against them valuable for a Gil Vicente team trying to establish itself in the upper portion of the Primeira Liga standings.

The matchup also adds another chapter to a fixture that has generally favored Benfica. In their most recent meeting, Benfica defeated Gil Vicente 2-1, with Andreas Schjelderup scoring in that encounter. The Lisbon side will now look to turn that recent head-to-head advantage into another three-point result in front of their home supporters.

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Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Predicted Lineups

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Jakub Kaminski; Joao Palhinha, Leandro Barreiro; Gianluca Prestianni, Heorhiy Sudakov, Rafa Silva; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Gil Vicente (4-2-3-1): Lucao; Weverson, Marvin Elimbi, Jonathan Buatu, Ricardo Esgaio; Diogo Prioste, Ze Carlos; Joelson Fernandes, Gil Martins, Murilo de Souza; Hector Hernandez.

What time is the Benfica vs Gil Vicente match?

The Benfica vs Gil Vicente match kicks off on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 PM ET in the United States. The official schedule lists the match for 6:00 PM local time in Portugal at the Estadio da Luz, which corresponds to 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

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