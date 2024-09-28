Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 7

Benfica will host Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Benfica and Gil Vicente will face each other for the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with full coverage available on TV or live streaming options to follow the game from anywhere in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sporting CP‘s flawless start to the season, securing seven wins in as many games, has put significant pressure on Benfica. As the gap widens between the two Portuguese giants, Benfica find themselves in a must-win situation to stay in close contention with their archrivals. Anything short of three points could see Sporting extend their lead.

Benfica’s next challenge comes against Gil Vicente, a team that has drawn their last four matches. Despite their recent struggles, Gil Vicente will be looking to end that streak and claim a crucial win. Facing a determined Benfica side won’t be easy, but Gil Vicente are motivated to secure all three points and get back on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (September 29)

Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (September 29)

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (September 29)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (September 29)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (September 29)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Kanya Fujimoto seen celebrating after scored goal – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Advertisement

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 4, Benfica TV INT.

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Benfica TV

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol