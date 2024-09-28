Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 7

Benfica will host Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Kokcu of Benfica
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoKokcu of Benfica

By Leonardo Herrera

Benfica and Gil Vicente will face each other for the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with full coverage available on TV or live streaming options to follow the game from anywhere in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sporting CP‘s flawless start to the season, securing seven wins in as many games, has put significant pressure on Benfica. As the gap widens between the two Portuguese giants, Benfica find themselves in a must-win situation to stay in close contention with their archrivals. Anything short of three points could see Sporting extend their lead.

Benfica’s next challenge comes against Gil Vicente, a team that has drawn their last four matches. Despite their recent struggles, Gil Vicente will be looking to end that streak and claim a crucial win. Facing a determined Benfica side won’t be easy, but Gil Vicente are motivated to secure all three points and get back on track.

Advertisement

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (September 29)
Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (September 29)
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (September 29)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (September 29)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (September 29)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Kanya Fujimoto seen celebrating after scored goal – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Kanya Fujimoto seen celebrating after scored goal – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Advertisement

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 4, Benfica TV INT.
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Portugal: Benfica TV
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys get worrying injury update about Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys get worrying injury update about Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 8
Soccer

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 8

Cole Palmer scores four goals for Chelsea: What’s the Premier League record?
Premier League

Cole Palmer scores four goals for Chelsea: What’s the Premier League record?

MLB News: Padres star’s collapse opens door for Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to chase Triple Crown
MLB

MLB News: Padres star’s collapse opens door for Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to chase Triple Crown

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo