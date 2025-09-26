Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Where to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica play against Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Find out here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesVangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica

Benfica will square off against Gil Vicente a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Benfica vs Rio Ave online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica’s season opener still lingers after a disastrous performance, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Rio Ave that cost them a crucial chance to close the gap on league leaders Porto.

As Aguias have no choice but to reset as they prepare for a tough clash with Gil Vicente, a side that’s punched above its weight with 13 points and is eager to disrupt Portugal’s Big Three. For Gil Vicente, this matchup is a statement opportunity, and for Benfica, it’s a must-win.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Gil Vicente match be played?

Benfica will take on Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Friday, September 26, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Pablo of Gil Vicente competes for the ball – Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Pablo of Gil Vicente competes for the ball – Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM
CT: 2:15 PM
MT: 1:15 PM
PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Gil Vicente in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Palmeiras vs River Plate in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Where to watch Palmeiras vs River Plate in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Fans react to Marvin Harrison Jr. performance for Cardinals vs Seahawks in Week 4
NFL

Fans react to Marvin Harrison Jr. performance for Cardinals vs Seahawks in Week 4

Better Collective Logo