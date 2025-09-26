Where to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will square off against Gil Vicente a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Benfica’s season opener still lingers after a disastrous performance, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Rio Ave that cost them a crucial chance to close the gap on league leaders Porto.

As Aguias have no choice but to reset as they prepare for a tough clash with Gil Vicente, a side that’s punched above its weight with 13 points and is eager to disrupt Portugal’s Big Three. For Gil Vicente, this matchup is a statement opportunity, and for Benfica, it’s a must-win.

When will the Benfica vs Gil Vicente match be played?

Benfica will take on Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Friday, September 26, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Pablo of Gil Vicente competes for the ball – Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Gil Vicente in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.