Benfica have had a disappointing season in Group D of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League and will be seeking their first victory when they host Inter Milan today at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.
The Portuguese side is desperate in the last spot of the Group D standings without points. They will need to find a way to break down Inter’s resolute defense, which has conceded just two goals in their last four 2023-2024 Champions League games. Benfica have a small advantage playing at home. Inter will be no easy pushovers, especially considering their impressive away form this season.
Benfica has no wins in the group stage but they still have a small chance as long as they are able to win one of the two remaining games. With zero points, they need to win at least one and draw another and hope that Red Bull Salzburg lose their games in order to aspire for the third spot and transfer to the Europa League.
Inter are already qualified for the knockout stage, they are not fighting for anything significant against Benfica, but the Italians want to finish the group stage in the first spot. Until now they have a record of 3 wins and one draw with 10 points.
Benfica vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Napoli play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. Inter will be looking to exploit Benfica’s weaknesses in their defense. Inter’s attacking trio of Lautaro Martínez, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Marcus Thuram have been in fine form this season. So far the italian side have 5 goals scored.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 30
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 30
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 30
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 30
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Benfica vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, ViX