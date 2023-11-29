Benfica vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Benfica have had a disappointing season in Group D of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League and will be seeking their first victory when they host Inter Milan today at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

The Portuguese side is desperate in the last spot of the Group D standings without points. They will need to find a way to break down Inter’s resolute defense, which has conceded just two goals in their last four 2023-2024 Champions League games. Benfica have a small advantage playing at home. Inter will be no easy pushovers, especially considering their impressive away form this season.

Benfica has no wins in the group stage but they still have a small chance as long as they are able to win one of the two remaining games. With zero points, they need to win at least one and draw another and hope that Red Bull Salzburg lose their games in order to aspire for the third spot and transfer to the Europa League.

Inter are already qualified for the knockout stage, they are not fighting for anything significant against Benfica, but the Italians want to finish the group stage in the first spot. Until now they have a record of 3 wins and one draw with 10 points.

Benfica vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Napoli play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. Inter will be looking to exploit Benfica’s weaknesses in their defense. Inter’s attacking trio of Lautaro Martínez, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Marcus Thuram have been in fine form this season. So far the italian side have 5 goals scored.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 30

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 30

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 30

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 30

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Benfica vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, ViX