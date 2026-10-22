Besiktas vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 22, 2026

Besiktas welcome Crystal Palace to Tüpraş Stadium for a UEFA Europa League league-phase clash on October 22. The Turkish side has won both of its opening matches, while Palace are looking to respond after a difficult week. Here’s how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 22, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DANZ USA

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace will be available to watch live in the United States through Paramount+, with DAZN USA also listed among the legal viewing options for the match.

Can I watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace for free?

There is no confirmed free legal stream specifically for Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace in the USA. Paramount+ and DAZN USA are subscription-based services for this matchup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Besiktas and Crystal Palace meet on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League league phase, with the Turkish club in a much stronger position after the opening two rounds. Besiktas defeated Marseille 4-1 in their first European match before beating Hoffenheim 3-2 in Germany.

The six points have put them among the leading teams in the 36-club league phase, while their seven goals are tied for the competition high after two games.

Eddie Nketiah of Palace (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Crystal Palace also began their European campaign with a win, beating Lech Poznań 4-0 at home. However, the Eagles then suffered a 3-2 defeat against Lyon in their second match, leaving them with three points and sitting around the middle of the league-phase standings. A victory in Istanbul would therefore be a major boost for Pierre Sage’s team as it attempts to move back toward the top eight.

The contrast in recent form adds even more importance to the game. Besiktas have won both of their Europa League matches but arrive after a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor domestically.

Palace, meanwhile, were heavily beaten 5-0 by Brighton in their most recent Premier League match after their European loss to Lyon. That means both teams enter Thursday’s match looking for a response, albeit from very different positions in the Europa League table.

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Besiktas vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Lineups

Besiktas (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel; Ridvan Yilmaz, Emirhan Topcu, Emmanuel Agbadou, Michael Amir Murillo; Salih Ozcan, Wilfred Ndidi; Leandro Trossard, Jonathan Olaitan, Ilhan Fakili; Dusan Vlahovic.

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Walter Benitez; Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi, Chris Richards; Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Quinten Timber, Oscar Mingueza; Yeremy Pino, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Ismaila Sarr.

What time is the Besiktas vs Crystal Palace match?

The Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace match kicks off on Thursday, October 22, at 3:00 PM ET. UEFA lists the fixture among the 9:00 PM CET Matchday 3 games, while U.S. listings confirm the 3:00 PM Eastern start.

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